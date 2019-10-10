Skip to Main Content
The Pollcast: How the leaders are positioning themselves post-debate
Politics·PODCAST

The Pollcast: How the leaders are positioning themselves post-debate

Salimah Shivji and Aaron Wherry join Pollcast host Éric Grenier to discuss the latest on the campaign trail.

Salimah Shivji and Aaron Wherry join host Éric Grenier to discuss the latest on the campaign trail

CBC News ·
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was the winner of Monday's English-language debate, according to a series of polls. (Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press)

A series of polls suggest that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was the winner of Monday's English language debate. If that boosts his party's support significantly, that could change the electoral calculations the other party leaders have been making — particularly regarding the likelihood of either Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer or Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau heading up a majority government.

On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Salimah Shivji and Aaron Wherry to discuss the past week of the election campaign, including the fallout from the English language debate, the prospects of a minority government and the Conservatives' strategy of releasing their costed platform after the debates.

Then, Elise von Scheel reports from the campaign trail in Quebec and asks a listener question about which ridings the NDP is targeting in the Greater Toronto Area.

Salimah Shivji and Aaron Wherry join host Éric Grenier to discuss the latest on the campaign trail and Elise von Scheel reports from Quebec. 19:47

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

...

Thank you for subscribing to CBC Newsletters. Discover more CBC Newsletters.

Happy reading!

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.