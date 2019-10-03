Skip to Main Content
The Pollcast: The winners and losers of the French-language debate
Politics·PODCAST

The Pollcast: The winners and losers of the French-language debate

John Paul Tasker and Chris Hall join Pollcast host Éric Grenier to dissect Wednesday's French-language TVA debate.

John Paul Tasker and Chris Hall join Éric Grenier to break down Wednesday's debate

CBC News ·
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, moderator Pierre Bruneau, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh participated in TVA's "Face-à-Face 2019" debate on Wednesday. (Joel Lemay/POOL/Agence QMI)

Wednesday night saw Justin Trudeau face off with his opponents on a debate stage for the first time in this election campaign — and it happened in the province that's home to some of Canada's most unpredictable voters.

Along with the Liberal leader, the French-language TVA debate featured Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet — and featured many fiery exchanges.

But will the debate move the dial on polls that have been remarkably static to date?

On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio's The House, to discuss what happened during the debate, who stands to gain the most from it and what the leaders might have learned about their opponents ahead of next week's two debates.

Then, Elise von Scheel asks some listener questions — including a query about what impact a rising Bloc might have on the fortunes of the other parties in Quebec.

To talk about the winners and losers of the TVA French language debate, Eric Grenier is joined by CBC colleagues Chris Hall and John Paul Tasker. Plus, Eric and Elise von Scheel answer your questions about the federal implications of a strong Bloc Québécois. 25:12

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.

