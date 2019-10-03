The Pollcast: The winners and losers of the French-language debate

Wednesday night saw Justin Trudeau face off with his opponents on a debate stage for the first time in this election campaign — and it happened in the province that's home to some of Canada's most unpredictable voters.

Along with the Liberal leader, the French-language TVA debate featured Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet — and featured many fiery exchanges.

But will the debate move the dial on polls that have been remarkably static to date?

On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio's The House, to discuss what happened during the debate, who stands to gain the most from it and what the leaders might have learned about their opponents ahead of next week's two debates.

Then, Elise von Scheel asks some listener questions — including a query about what impact a rising Bloc might have on the fortunes of the other parties in Quebec.

