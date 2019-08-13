The Pollcast: Old speeches and new campaign slogans
An old speech trips up the Conservative campaign and parties roll out their election slogans
The campaign planes are still on the ground and the buses haven't started rolling, but what's happened over these last few weeks before the federal election campaign officially begins will still have an impact on October's vote.
- Podcasts: Subscribe to the CBC Pollcast
- Canada Poll Tracker: Check out the latest projections
The resurrection by the Liberals of a 2005 speech opposing same-sex marriage by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, then an opposition MP, has knocked the Conservatives off-balance. An apparently contradictory message from Conservative MP and Quebec lieutenent Alain Rayes on the party's position on abortion has only compounded the problem, raising questions about Scheer's social conservatism and distracting from the issues the party would prefer to talk about: the economy, the cost of living and Justin Trudeau's record.
The controversy also has had an impact on potential post-election manoeuvring, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ruling out any support for a future Conservative minority government.
This week also saw most parties roll out their campaign slogans, offering some hints about the issues they think will shape the election.
To discuss this past week on the pre-campaign trail, Pollcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Aaron Wherry and Katie Simpson. And Elise von Scheel asks a listener's question: will we know before the vote how much money the parties are raising this summer?
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.