The Pollcast: Old speeches and new campaign slogans

The campaign planes are still on the ground and the buses haven't started rolling, but what's happened over these last few weeks before the federal election campaign officially begins will still have an impact on October's vote.

The resurrection by the Liberals of a 2005 speech opposing same-sex marriage by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, then an opposition MP, has knocked the Conservatives off-balance. An apparently contradictory message from Conservative MP and Quebec lieutenent Alain Rayes on the party's position on abortion has only compounded the problem, raising questions about Scheer's social conservatism and distracting from the issues the party would prefer to talk about: the economy, the cost of living and Justin Trudeau's record.

The controversy also has had an impact on potential post-election manoeuvring, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ruling out any support for a future Conservative minority government.

This week also saw most parties roll out their campaign slogans, offering some hints about the issues they think will shape the election.

To discuss this past week on the pre-campaign trail, Pollcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Aaron Wherry and Katie Simpson. And Elise von Scheel asks a listener's question: will we know before the vote how much money the parties are raising this summer?

