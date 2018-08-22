The Pollcast: Quebec goes to the polls

Quebec's provincial election campaign officially begins on Thursday and the Liberals under Philippe Couillard are on the ropes, trailing in the polls behind François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec.

The Liberals and the Parti Québécois both face an uphill battle in the coming six weeks. The Liberals trail by a significant margin among francophones and the PQ is polling below the 20 per cent threshold required to be recognized as an official party in the National Assembly.

On the latest episode of the Pollcast, Christian Bourque, executive vice-president at Léger, joins host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier to set the table for the election campaign.

Also, the CBC's Janyce McGregor reports from the federal Liberal cabinet retreat in Nanaimo, British Columbia, where minds are focused on the 2019 federal election.

Christian Bourque of Léger sets the table for the provincial election in Quebec and Janyce McGregor reports from the federal Liberal cabinet retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. 28:09

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.

Follow Éric Grenier, Janyce McGregor and Christian Bourque on Twitter.