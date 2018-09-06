The Pollcast: How the first weeks of Quebec's election went down

The first two weeks of Quebec's provincial election campaign are history now. Distracted by problems surrounding some of their candidates, the frontrunning Coalition Avenir Québec and the third-place Parti Québécois might like to have those two weeks back.

Can the Liberals and Québec Solidaire — who have enjoyed a largely gaffe-free start to the campaign — take advantage?

On this week's episode of the Pollcast, the CBC's Jonathan Montpetit speaks with host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier about the opening act of the campaign and what to watch for as the parties prepare for the first of three leaders' debates next week.

Then David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, discusses the results of new polling gauging Canadians' views on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the renegotiations of NAFTA — and who voters are likely to blame if one or both fall through.

Jonathan Montpetit breaks down the first two weeks of the Quebec election campaign and David Coletto of Abacus Data discusses Canadians' views on NAFTA and TransMountain. 32:03

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.

Follow Éric Grenier, Jonathan Montpetit and David Coletto on Twitter.