The Pollcast: How the first weeks of Quebec's election went down
The first weeks of the Quebec campaign and Canadians' views on NAFTA and the TransMountain pipeline expansion
The first two weeks of Quebec's provincial election campaign are history now. Distracted by problems surrounding some of their candidates, the frontrunning Coalition Avenir Québec and the third-place Parti Québécois might like to have those two weeks back.
Can the Liberals and Québec Solidaire — who have enjoyed a largely gaffe-free start to the campaign — take advantage?
- Quebec Poll Tracker: Check out the latest projections
On this week's episode of the Pollcast, the CBC's Jonathan Montpetit speaks with host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier about the opening act of the campaign and what to watch for as the parties prepare for the first of three leaders' debates next week.
Then David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, discusses the results of new polling gauging Canadians' views on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the renegotiations of NAFTA — and who voters are likely to blame if one or both fall through.
