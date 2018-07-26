The Pollcast: Can the Democrats storm Congress?
Breaking down the U.S. midterms - plus what went down at the premiers' meeting
Rarely has an American midterm election been as keenly anticipated as the one taking place in November. The Democrats are hoping to take back control of Congress — which could have enormous implications for the future of Donald Trump's presidency.
- Podcasts: Subscribe to the CBC Pollcast.
On the latest episode of the Pollcast, the CBC's polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by POLITICO's chief polling analyst Steven Shepard to break down the state of the race in the U.S. midterms. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of those in the Senate are up for grabs in the Nov. 6 vote.
The CBC's Nick Gamache and Janyce McGregor also join the podcast to discuss their impressions of the premiers' meeting last week in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick.
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
Follow Éric Grenier, Nick Gamache, Janyce McGregor and Steven Shepard on Twitter.
