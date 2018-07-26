The Pollcast: Can the Democrats storm Congress?

Rarely has an American midterm election been as keenly anticipated as the one taking place in November. The Democrats are hoping to take back control of Congress — which could have enormous implications for the future of Donald Trump's presidency.

On the latest episode of the Pollcast, the CBC's polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by POLITICO's chief polling analyst Steven Shepard to break down the state of the race in the U.S. midterms. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of those in the Senate are up for grabs in the Nov. 6 vote.

The CBC's Nick Gamache and Janyce McGregor also join the podcast to discuss their impressions of the premiers' meeting last week in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick.

