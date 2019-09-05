The Pollcast: Pipeline problems and an NDP-Green squabble

If the Liberals were hoping for some good news this past week, the Federal Court of Appeal didn't help them when it ruled it would hear appeals from opponents of the government's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

And while the Greens thought they were getting good news from a bevy of defectors from the NDP in New Brunswick, it turns out things might not be as simple as they seemed.

Opponents of Trans Mountain cheered the court's ruling, forcing the Liberals to defend their approach to the project. While this might not delay work on the project (which has started already), it could provide further ammunition to people who doubt the Liberals' sincerity on this file.

Doubt was also cast on the Greens this week, after it was announced that 14 New Democrats in New Brunswick were jumping ship from the NDP to the Green Party. Turns out some of those New Democrats hadn't agreed to be included on that list. But the squabble between the NDP and Greens highlights the fight these two parties are in for third place — a fight only the Greens are happy to be fighting.

To discuss this past week on the pre-campaign trail, Pollcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Catharine Tunney. And Elise von Scheel asks a listener's question: what happened this summer to cost the Conservatives their polling lead?

On the latest episode of The Pollcast, the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Catharine Tunney chat with host Éric Grenier about about a setback for the Liberals on Trans Mountain and confusion over which candidates are backing which party in New Brunswick. Plus, Elise von Scheel joins Éric to take stock of where the polls are and answer an audience question. 22:32

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.