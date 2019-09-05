The Pollcast: Pipeline problems and an NDP-Green squabble
A setback for the Liberals on Trans Mountain - and confusion over who's backing which party in New Brunswick
If the Liberals were hoping for some good news this past week, the Federal Court of Appeal didn't help them when it ruled it would hear appeals from opponents of the government's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
And while the Greens thought they were getting good news from a bevy of defectors from the NDP in New Brunswick, it turns out things might not be as simple as they seemed.
- Podcasts: Subscribe to the CBC Pollcast
- Canada Poll Tracker: Check out the latest projections
Opponents of Trans Mountain cheered the court's ruling, forcing the Liberals to defend their approach to the project. While this might not delay work on the project (which has started already), it could provide further ammunition to people who doubt the Liberals' sincerity on this file.
Doubt was also cast on the Greens this week, after it was announced that 14 New Democrats in New Brunswick were jumping ship from the NDP to the Green Party. Turns out some of those New Democrats hadn't agreed to be included on that list. But the squabble between the NDP and Greens highlights the fight these two parties are in for third place — a fight only the Greens are happy to be fighting.
To discuss this past week on the pre-campaign trail, Pollcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Catharine Tunney. And Elise von Scheel asks a listener's question: what happened this summer to cost the Conservatives their polling lead?
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.