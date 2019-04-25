The Pollcast: P.E.I. voted for change — will N.L. do the same?

On Tuesday, Prince Edward Islanders voted for change, ousting the governing Liberals and installing the Progressive Conservatives at the head of a minority government — with the Greens forming the Official Opposition for the first time anywhere in Canada.

Next month, it will be Newfoundland and Labrador's turn to head to the polls. But will they opt for change and defeat a government after only one term for the first time since joining Confederation?

With a series of polls giving the Greens the edge over the PCs and Liberals in P.E.I., many thought the party was poised to form its first government in Canada. But Dennis King's PCs ended up winning the most seats as the Greens failed to live up to their polling numbers once again.

But now that P.E.I. is sailing into uncharted waters with a minority legislature, how will the three parties get along? And what role could King play around the premiers table, now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lost another provincial ally?

One of the few remaining Liberal premiers around that table will be put to the test on May 16, when Newfoundland and Labrador votes. Dwight Ball has governed the province since 2015, ending a string of PC governments in the province. The polls suggest the race with the PCs under Ches Crosbie is close, but the Liberals remain the favourites.

On this week's episode of the Pollcast podcast, host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Kerry Campbell, provincial affairs reporter in P.E.I., to break down the results of the election and talk about where the legislature goes from here. Then, the CBC's Peter Cowan sets the table for the election in Newfoundland and Labrador.

