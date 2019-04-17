The Pollcast: Is P.E.I. ready to give the Greens a try?
The CBC's Kerry Campbell talks about the P.E.I. election
On Tuesday, voters in Alberta went back to old habits when they gave Jason Kenney's United Conservatives a majority government. With the exception of Rachel Notley's four-year term that came to a close this week, Alberta has been governed by conservative parties of various stripes since before the Second World War.
But while Alberta returned to form, Prince Edward Island might be about to try something entirely different.
The province is holding an election on Apr. 23 and the P.E.I. Greens are leading in the polls. Two surveys published this week give Peter Bevan-Baker's Greens the lead over both the incumbent Liberals under Wade MacLauchlan and Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives.
The numbers suggest that P.E.I. could be on track for two things it hasn't had before: a minority government and a premier from a party other than the Liberals and the Tories.
To break it all down, Pollcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by Kerry Campbell, the CBC's provincial affairs reporter in Charlottetown. Then, Elise von Scheel joins the show for a chat about the results of the election in Alberta.
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
