Skip to Main Content
The Pollcast: Is P.E.I. ready to give the Greens a try?
Politics·PODCAST

The Pollcast: Is P.E.I. ready to give the Greens a try?

On the latest episode of The Pollcast, the CBC's Kerry Campbell breaks down next week's vote in Prince Edward Island.

The CBC's Kerry Campbell talks about the P.E.I. election

CBC News ·
Polls suggest Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker (left) could win Tuesday's provincial election in P.E.I., unseating Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan (right). (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

On Tuesday, voters in Alberta went back to old habits when they gave Jason Kenney's United Conservatives a majority government. With the exception of Rachel Notley's four-year term that came to a close this week, Alberta has been governed by conservative parties of various stripes since before the Second World War.

But while Alberta returned to form, Prince Edward Island might be about to try something entirely different.

The province is holding an election on Apr. 23 and the P.E.I. Greens are leading in the polls. Two surveys published this week give Peter Bevan-Baker's Greens the lead over both the incumbent Liberals under Wade MacLauchlan and Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives.

The numbers suggest that P.E.I. could be on track for two things it hasn't had before: a minority government and a premier from a party other than the Liberals and the Tories.

To break it all down, Pollcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by Kerry Campbell, the CBC's provincial affairs reporter in Charlottetown. Then, Elise von Scheel joins the show for a chat about the results of the election in Alberta.

On this episode, Éric Grenier talks to reporter Kerry Campbell in Prince Edward Island about Tuesday's provincial election. Then, the CBC's Elise von Scheel is in studio to recap the results of the Alberta election. 20:32

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.