The Pollcast: Peter Bevan-Baker and the Greens' chance to make history
The P.E.I. Green Party leader speaks about his party's campaign and what it means for Greens nationwide
Greens across the country have their eyes on Prince Edward Island, where a provincial election on Apr. 23 could make history if Islanders elect the first Green government anywhere in North America.
The polls suggest Island voters are leaning Green. The latest survey by Mainstreet Research, conducted via interactive voice response between Mar. 23-24 and surveying 691 eligible voters (margin of error +/- 3.7 per cent, 19 times out of 20), found the Greens ahead with 36 per cent support, followed by the Liberals at 32 per cent and the Progressive Conservatives at 28 per cent.
The Greens have led in four of the last five polls published in P.E.I. It's an unusual situation for a province that has only ever been governed by Liberals and Tories, and has never elected more than one MLA from another party in a general election.
Peter Bevan-Baker, the leader of the P.E.I. Greens, has a challenge ahead of him. In addition to the province's electoral history, his opponents have more resources with which to wage a campaign. But Greens elsewhere in the country — riding high on recent breakthroughs in British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick — are hoping Bevan-Baker can take the party to the next level.
To talk about the provincial election campaign and the national implications a Green victory could have, host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by P.E.I. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker on the latest episode of The Pollcast podcast.
