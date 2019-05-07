The Pollcast: The tide turns in Newfoundland and Labrador

The election campaign in Newfoundland and Labrador began as the Liberals' to lose. The latest polls suggest they might be doing just that.

When he dropped the writ last month, Liberal Leader Dwight Ball was the favourite going into the May 16 vote. But two new polls give Ches Crosbie and the Progressive Conservatives a narrow lead, suggesting that Newfoundland and Labrador may become the next province to turn blue.

Ball is asking voters for a second term — a request that the electorate has granted every past government in the province. But economic worries and dissatisfaction with the performance of the Liberal government are making this election unexpectedly competitive.

To break down the upcoming vote in Newfoundland and Labrador, CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Ariana Kelland and Peter Cowan on this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast.

The CBC's Ariana Kelland and Peter Cowan update us on the latest developments in the N&L provincial election. 18:29

