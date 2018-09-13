The Pollcast: Talking leaders' debates

The provincial leaders' debate in New Brunswick took an unexpected turn Wednesday night when Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs took a sworn affidavit out of his jacket, claiming that he had been offered the job of finance minister when Liberal Leader Brian Gallant took power in 2014.

What kind of impact will this have on the election campaign in New Brunswick — and how do leaders prepare for the unexpected in debates?

On this week's episode of the Pollcast, the CBC's Jacques Poitras breaks down the leaders' debate in New Brunswick and how Higgs's surprise declaration could have an effect on the rest of the campaign. He also gives his take on how all the leaders did in the first debate of a campaign that ends on Sept. 24.

And as party leaders in Quebec prepare for the first of three debates in that province's campaign, Chad Rogers, partner at Crestview Strategy and a veteran of debate preparation, describes what goes on behind the scenes when leaders get ready for what can be the turning point of an election.

Jacques Poitras breaks down the leaders' debate in New Brunswick and Chad Rogers tells us what goes into debate preparation. 26:12

