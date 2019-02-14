The Pollcast: Surveying the 2019 political landscape

In preparing their strategies for the 2019 federal election, political parties are scouring the electoral map for opportunities and devising messages that will resonate with particular groups of voters.

So what does the landscape look like with little more than eight months to go before Canadians go to the polls in October?

On the latest episode of the Pollcast podcast, Greg Lyle, president of Innovative Research Group, breaks down the results from his latest polling with host Éric Grenier.

Lyle finds that the Liberals appear to have opportunities in the Vancouver suburbs and in southwestern Ontario as support for the New Democrats drops, while the Conservatives are well-positioned to make gains in the Greater Toronto Area and the rural, francophone areas of Quebec — where the Bloc Québécois could play a big role.

The Innovative polling also breaks down the electorate on questions related to political alienation, authoritarianism and nativism — revealing which issues work best for each party in different parts of the country.

Then, the CBC's Jonathan Montpetit explains why the controversy surrounding the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould from the federal Liberal cabinet and allegations of political interference on the part of the Prime Minister's Office might play differently in Quebec than in the rest of Canada.

