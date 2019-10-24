The Pollcast: Now that the results are in, what's next?

Justin Trudeau's Liberals secured a minority government in Monday's election. It means they will stay in office for the foreseeable future. But what might that future look like — for the prime minister and for the leaders of the other parties?

The election results raise many questions about what comes next. Can Maxime Bernier's People's Party survive without a seat in the House of Commons? What about the leadership of Elizabeth May, who led her party to another election result that fell short of expectations?

Another open question is whether the Bloc Québécois is back for good, or just back for now. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh seemed satisfied with his results, but it still marked the second consecutive election in which the New Democrats took a hit at the polls.

And then there's the question of whether Andrew Scheer can hold the leadership of the Conservative Party.

To try to answer these questions on this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by Vassy Kapelos, host of Power and Politics on CBC News Network, and the CBC's Aaron Wherry. We'll take a closer look at the election results and what they mean.

