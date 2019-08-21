The Pollcast: Your election questions answered
With 2 months to go, there are lots of unknowns ahead of the October vote
There are now officially less than two months to go before the Oct. 21 federal election. The polls show the Conservatives and Liberals neck-and-neck, the New Democrats struggling and the Greens making inroads.
But two months can be an eternity in politics — and there are lots of questions about how the next nine weeks might unfold.
- Podcasts: Subscribe to the CBC Pollcast
- Canada Poll Tracker: Check out the latest projections
What effect is the ethics commissioner's report on the SNC-Lavalin affair having on Liberal support? Which cabinet ministers are in danger of being defeated? Have the Greens hit a ceiling in their national support?
And which leaders face the highest risk of losing their own seats?
To try to answer these questions and more on The Pollcast, podcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Elise von Scheel.
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.