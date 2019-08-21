The Pollcast: Your election questions answered

There are now officially less than two months to go before the Oct. 21 federal election. The polls show the Conservatives and Liberals neck-and-neck, the New Democrats struggling and the Greens making inroads.

But two months can be an eternity in politics — and there are lots of questions about how the next nine weeks might unfold.

What effect is the ethics commissioner's report on the SNC-Lavalin affair having on Liberal support? Which cabinet ministers are in danger of being defeated? Have the Greens hit a ceiling in their national support?

And which leaders face the highest risk of losing their own seats?

To try to answer these questions and more on The Pollcast, podcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Elise von Scheel.

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.