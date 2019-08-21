Skip to Main Content
The Pollcast: Your election questions answered
Politics·PODCAST

The Pollcast: Your election questions answered

On the latest episode of The Pollcast, we try to answer some of your questions ahead of the October federal election.

With 2 months to go, there are lots of unknowns ahead of the October vote

CBC News ·
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are neck-and-neck with the Conservatives in national opinion polls. Will that hold through to election day? (Cole Burston / Canadian Press)

There are now officially less than two months to go before the Oct. 21 federal election. The polls show the Conservatives and Liberals neck-and-neck, the New Democrats struggling and the Greens making inroads.

But two months can be an eternity in politics — and there are lots of questions about how the next nine weeks might unfold.

What effect is the ethics commissioner's report on the SNC-Lavalin affair having on Liberal support? Which cabinet ministers are in danger of being defeated? Have the Greens hit a ceiling in their national support?

And which leaders face the highest risk of losing their own seats?

To try to answer these questions and more on The Pollcast, podcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Elise von Scheel.

What do you want to know about the upcoming federal election? CBC reporters John Paul Tasker and Elise von Scheel join host Éric Grenier to answer some of your questions about Parliament, polls and the parties. 27:44

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

...

Thank you for subscribing to CBC Newsletters. Discover more CBC Newsletters.

Happy reading!

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.