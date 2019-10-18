The Pollcast: How the election is shaping up before the final push
Chris Hall joins Pollcast host Éric Grenier to break down Canada's electoral battlegrounds.
Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio's The House, joins Éric Grenier to talk about Canada's electoral battlegrounds
With just days to go before Canadians head to the polls, the federal election looks like one of the closest and toughest to call in recent memory. That means it could be decided region by region, riding by riding.
So, which races are the ones to watch?
On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio's The House, to take a closer look at how the election is shaping up in each part of the country.
