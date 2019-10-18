The Pollcast: How the election is shaping up before the final push

With just days to go before Canadians head to the polls, the federal election looks like one of the closest and toughest to call in recent memory. That means it could be decided region by region, riding by riding.

So, which races are the ones to watch?

On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio's The House, to take a closer look at how the election is shaping up in each part of the country.

As the final days before the vote tick away, host Eric Grenier is joined by Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio's The House, for an analysis of key ridings across the country and which races you should keep an eye on during election night. 26:01

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.