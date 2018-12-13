The Pollcast: Six months of Doug Ford moving fast and breaking things

It's been a tumultuous six months since Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives took office in Ontario, ousting the Liberal government after its 15 years in power in June's provincial election.

In that time, the Ford government has been sparking outrage among Franco-Ontarians, scaring off regulators in Washington state and raising concerns about political interference in the Ontario Provincial Police. The PCs seem willing to accept that, in the process of moving fast to reshape Ontario's government, they're bound to break a few things.

That's Mike Crawley's analysis; the CBC's provincial affairs reporter in Toronto spoke with host Éric Grenier on this week's episode of the Pollcast.

How have the first six months of the Ford era unfolded so far? And how have Andrea Horwath's New Democrats (newly propelled to Official Opposition status) and the badly-depleted Liberals adapted to their new roles at Queen's Park?

