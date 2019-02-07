PODCAST
The Pollcast: Hamish Marshall on how the Conservatives win in 2019
On the latest episode of the Pollcast, Hamish Marshall, the Conservative Party's national campaign manager, discusses his plans for the 2019 federal election.
The Conservatives' national campaign manager talks fundraising, polling and strategy
The last prime minister to be swept to power for the first time with a majority government — only to be swept out of power at the next election — was R.B. Bennett in 1935. The Conservatives are hoping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will suffer the same fate in October's federal election.
But how will they do it?
On this week's episode of the Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by Hamish Marshall, the national campaign manager of the Conservative Party, to discuss fundraising, polling and his strategy for the 2019 federal election.
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
