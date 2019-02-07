The Pollcast: Hamish Marshall on how the Conservatives win in 2019

The last prime minister to be swept to power for the first time with a majority government — only to be swept out of power at the next election — was R.B. Bennett in 1935. The Conservatives are hoping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will suffer the same fate in October's federal election.

But how will they do it?

On this week's episode of the Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by Hamish Marshall, the national campaign manager of the Conservative Party, to discuss fundraising, polling and his strategy for the 2019 federal election.

