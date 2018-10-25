The Pollcast: A price on pollution or a tax on everything?

The Liberals are promising to put a price on pollution to lower Canada's greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. The Conservatives call it a shell game that will cost Canadians.

The winner of the debate might also win the next federal election.

But while the Liberals and Conservatives are fighting it out over carbon taxes, the New Democrats are looking at a series of upcoming byelections with trepidation. In two ridings — and potentially a third — the NDP will have trouble winning seats it won in the last general election, even with leader Jagmeet Singh on the ballot in one of these contests.

To chat about the political impact of the Liberal carbon pricing plan and what's at stake for the NDP in the upcoming byelections, on this week's episode of the Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC parliamentary bureau's John Paul Tasker and Hannah Thibedeau.

Then, the CBC's Justin McElroy in Vancouver breaks down British Columbia's referendum on electoral reform.

