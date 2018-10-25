Skip to Main Content
The Pollcast: A price on pollution or a tax on everything?
The Pollcast: A price on pollution or a tax on everything?

On the latest episode of the Pollcast, John Paul Tasker and Hannah Thibedeau join Éric Grenier to chat about the Liberal carbon tax plan and the NDP's byelection woes, and Justin McElroy breaks down the B.C. referendum on electoral reform.

This week: Liberal carbon tax plan, NDP byelection woes and B.C.'s referendum on electoral reform

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer (left) thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to buy votes with his carbon tax plan. Trudeau says Scheer doesn't have a plan to reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. (CANADIAN PRESS photos)

The Liberals are promising to put a price on pollution to lower Canada's greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. The Conservatives call it a shell game that will cost Canadians.

The winner of the debate might also win the next federal election.

But while the Liberals and Conservatives are fighting it out over carbon taxes, the New Democrats are looking at a series of upcoming byelections with trepidation. In two ridings — and potentially a third — the NDP will have trouble winning seats it won in the last general election, even with leader Jagmeet Singh on the ballot in one of these contests.

To chat about the political impact of the Liberal carbon pricing plan and what's at stake for the NDP in the upcoming byelections, on this week's episode of the Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC parliamentary bureau's John Paul Tasker and Hannah Thibedeau.

Then, the CBC's Justin McElroy in Vancouver breaks down British Columbia's referendum on electoral reform.

The CBC's John Paul Tasker and Hannah Thibedeau chat about the Liberals' carbon pricing plan and the NDP's byelection woes. Then, Justin McElroy breaks down the upcoming referendum on electoral reform in B.C. 36:13

