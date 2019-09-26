The Pollcast: An inside look at the biggest story of the campaign
Katie Simpson and David Cochrane give their accounts of the moment when the big story of the campaign broke
The news that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wore blackface on multiple occasions before entering politics probably will turn out to be the biggest story of the 2019 federal election.
So what was it like to be there when it broke — and will it define the campaign?
On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, CBC polls analyst and host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Katie Simpson and David Cochrane, who were travelling with the Conservative and Liberal campaigns when the story first made headlines.
Then, former British Columbia premier Christy Clark discusses how the election is being seen on the West Coast and what distinguishes B.C.'s politics from the rest of the country.
Finally, Elise von Scheel asks a few listener questions, including what minimum thresholds the Liberals and Conservatives need to reach in popular support in order to secure a majority government.
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
