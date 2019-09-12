The Pollcast: Best-laid political plans can go awry

Parties meticulously plan each day of the campaign and, if everything goes well, the leader is able to follow that plan with little to no deviation.

That wasn't quite the case on Day 1 of the 43rd federal election.

From the re-emergence of the SNC-Lavalin affair to Quebec's controversial secularism bill, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer were talking about issues they did not expect would be the focus of the first day of their campaign.

Elizabeth May of the Greens, meanwhile, had to answer questions about Quebec independence and abortion — two issues not normally associated with the Green Party.

To discuss these first days of the federal election campaign, Pollcast host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Salimah Shivji and Aaron Wherry. And Elise von Scheel asks a listener's question: if the NDP is in serious danger of losing seats, which ones look the safest?

