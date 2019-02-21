The Pollcast: What to watch for in Monday's byelections

Chatter on Parliament Hill has been dominated by the SNC-Lavalin affair, but that doesn't diminish the importance of the three federal byelections being held on Monday.

The NDP and the Liberals will both test their support in the crucial electoral battleground of Quebec, the People's Party of Canada will be on the ballot for the first time and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is putting his political life on the line in Burnaby South. That's a lot to keep an eye on.

In addition to the vote in the B.C. riding of Burnaby South, where Singh is trying to win his first seat in the House of Commons, byelections will be held in the Ontario riding of York–Simcoe and the Quebec riding of Outremont, scene of Tom Mulcair's historic breakthrough in the province for the NDP in 2007.

The Liberals are hoping to wrest Outremont away from the New Democrats while the Conservatives look to hold on to York–Simcoe. But there will be more to Monday's results than just a list of winners and losers.

To break it all down, the CBC's John Paul Tasker and Hannah Thibedeau joined host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier on this week's episode of the Pollcast podcast.

Then, Christian Bourque, executive vice-president at Léger, discusses the latest poll numbers gauging the impact of the SNC-Lavalin affair on the Liberals' electoral fortunes.

