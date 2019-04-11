The Pollcast: Jason Kenney vs. Justin Trudeau

The polls say that Jason Kenney has a very good chance of becoming Alberta's next premier in Tuesday's provincial election. That would have a big impact on relations between Edmonton and Ottawa; it also could play a significant role in October's federal election.

Rachel Notley, the incumbent premier and Alberta NDP leader, has had a delicate relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government — an ally on climate change and pension reform but an uneasy partner on pipelines. If relations between the two levels of government have become more difficult over time, they're likely to get even more combative if Kenney's United Conservatives win next week's vote.

Not only has Kenney pledged to get rid of the province's carbon tax and lift the cap on greenhouse gas emissions for the oilsands, he has said he would hold a referendum on equalization if the federal government doesn't make any changes to the equalization formula.

To discuss the potential implications of a Kenney premiership on the state of the federation and the Liberals' re-election strategy in October, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Aaron Wherry and Vassy Kapelos, host of Power & Politics on CBC News Network.

The CBC's Vassy Kapelos and Aaron Wherry discuss the national implications of the potential arrival of Jason Kenney around the premier's table. 16:50

