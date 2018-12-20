PODCAST
The Pollcast: The year that was and the one to come
On the last episode of the Pollcast for 2018, our panel looks at the events and issues that drove politics this year and could shape events next year.
This week: The events and issues that marked politics in 2018 and could shape 2019
It was a year of change. Governments were replaced in three provinces, a new free trade agreement with the United States was signed, marijuana was legalized and the federal government got into the pipeline business.
What issues could shape the next year in politics as the country hurtles toward the 2019 federal election?
On the last episode of the Pollcast for this year, host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Catherine Cullen, Katie Simpson and John Paul Tasker to look back on the year in politics and speculate on how a few hot-button issues could shape the year to come.
