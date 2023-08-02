The unofficial — and untitled — role of prime minister's spouse

The spouse of Canada's prime minister can play a role in advocacy and representing the country, but marriage to the country's head of government comes with no official office, functions, title or even an agreed upon form of address.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

As the prime minister's wife, Grégoire Trudeau used her position and influence to champion various charitable causes. She's spoken up about women's rights, mental health issues, eating disorders, physical activity and more. According to her Liberal Party bio page, she is an official spokesperson for Plan Canada's "Because I am a Girl" initiative and the FitSpirit Foundation.

Grégoire Trudeau also represented Canada abroad in a quasi-official capacity on occasion. She's met one-on-one with spouses of other world leaders, and accompanied her husband to events. Russia has banned her from entering the country.

But Grégoire Trudeau will not be departing from any official government job by leaving the marriage.

According to the Government of Canada's Styles of Address webpage, marriage to Canada's Governor General comes with the address of "his/her excellency," but being the spouse of the prime minister does not come with its own address. Unlike the spouse of the American president, who is referred to as the first lady or first gentleman, the spouse of the Canadian prime minister does not have a title.

Though "first lady/gentleman of the United States" does not appear in the American Constitution, it's evolved into a semi-official position with its own office and staff in the White House. The first lady or first gentleman does not necessarily have to be a spouse — the White House officially recognizes Harriet Lane, former American president James Buchanan's niece, as first lady from 1857 to 1861. Buchanan was a life-long bachelor.

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with youth about mental health and sports at the Rideau Curling Club during U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Ottawa in March. Unlike the spouse of the American president, the spouse of the Canadian prime minister does not have a recognized title or office. (Spencer Colby/Canadian Press)

In some other countries, such as the Philippines, Brazil and South Korea, the spouse of the country's leader has a recognized courtesy title but no duties.

In 2021 Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, launched an annual summit for spouses of world leaders called "the Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen."

Grégoire Trudeau told a Quebec newspaper in 2016 that she felt she didn't have enough staff to meet the demands of her unofficial role, including speaking requests and responding to letters. Grégoire Trudeau had one executive assistant, but a PMO spokesperson told The Canadian Press that other PMO staff could work with her on an ad hoc basis.

Shortly after the interview, Trudeau said he did not want to see spouse of the prime minister become an official position.

As part of the separation, Grégoire Trudeau won't be doing speeches or public events on behalf of the government, so she won't be provided with staff, a source told CBC News. She also won't be travelling with the prime minister on foreign trips or attending state dinners. Those details were first reported by the National Post.

Grégoire Trudeau previously worked as a television presenter. Earlier this year, she announced a two-book deal with Penguin Random House. A description of one of her forthcoming books on Penguin Random House Canada's website describes her as a "de facto first lady."