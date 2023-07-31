Conservatives maintain fundraising lead over Liberals with $5M edge in second quarter

The Conservative party continues to hold a big fundraising edge over the Liberals, bringing in millions more than the governing party in this year's second quarter.

The Tories raised nearly $8 million in donations from almost 47,000 contributors between April and June.

Figures provided by the party show that's a slight decrease from the $8.3 million the Tories raised during the first three months of the year, though more people made donations.

The Liberals, who held a policy convention in May, brought in nearly $3.2 million from over 30,000 people during the second quarter — with both figures slightly down from the first three months of the year.

Elections Canada shows the NDP brought in more money from more donors during the second quarter, raising nearly $1.4 million from almost 17,000 people.

The Green Party raised more than $408,000 and the Bloc Québécois brought in nearly $240,000.