Ex-diplomat says Poland asked him to keep tabs on Alberta politician

A month after Global Affairs Canada told CBC News it was looking into claims that the Polish government asked one of its diplomats in Canada to gather information on a former Alberta cabinet minister, the dismissed consul general at the centre of the affair says he still hasn't heard from the department on the matter.

Andrzej Mańkowski told CBC News the only official he has heard from is a B.C. bureaucrat who asked him to return his diplomatic licence plates and identification.

"[Officials with Global Affairs] haven't tried talking to me," he said.

Mańkowski showed CBC News a copy of a letter dated Aug. 31 he received from B.C.'s Chief of Protocol for Intergovernmental Relations Lucy Lobmeier asking him to turn in his identity card and to return his diplomatic plates "within 30 days of this letter." She also thanked him for his service.

Mańkowski alleges he was dismissed from his post in late July after he refused to carry out orders from the Polish government to gather information about Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier of Alberta who often provides commentary to CBC News about the province's politics.

"It's clear that Polish diplomacy during Communist times, the main responsibility was to collect information, to gather information on some Polish representatives abroad," Mańkowski said, adding he felt as if the request was a throwback to that time.

"The analogy's extremely evident."

Last month, Global Affairs Canada said it was taking the allegations seriously.

Spying allegations 'out of this world': ambassador

In August, Lukaszuk said he believed he had been targeted by Poland's department of foreign affairs over his activism against a controversial Polish pastor, Father Tadeusz Rydzyk, who has private radio and television stations in Poland.

Rydzyk, who has ties to the Polish government, has been criticized for delivering sermons featuring homophobic and anti-Semitic views and for preaching against the European Union.

Lukaszuk also shared what he said were encrypted messages Polish government officials sent to Mańkowski asking him over the course of a year to prepare notes on the former Alberta politician.

CBC News has not independently verified these messages were official government communications. Mańkowski did not dispute their veracity in his interview.

"Asking for my opinion about Lukaszuk was just a kind of trap, was just a political test of my loyalty," he said.

Polish Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski has dismissed the claim that his government tried to get a diplomat to keep tabs on a former Alberta politician. (Darryl G. Smart/CBC News)

Poland's Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski called the allegation "totally absurd."

"The idea of Polish diplomacy spying on a former provincial politician ... it's really out of this world," Dzielski said.

He said he has never met Lukaszuk and did not know of his previous career in politics before Lukaszuk emailed him about an unrelated consular matter long before the reports about Mańkowski came out.

Dzielski said that if the notes cited by Lukaszuk are real, they were leaked illegally because they would constitute private diplomatic communications.

The affair has captured attention in Polish media, where the story first broke.

In July, Polish opposition politicians cited the messages released by Lukaszuk when they asked Piotr Wawrzyk, a secretary of state in the government's foreign affairs department, whether Mańkowski was dismissed because he refused to spy on Lukaszuk.

In reply, Wawrzyk said the government could recall a diplomat who refused to carry out an assignment.

Wawrzyk, who was also a deputy foreign minister, has since been fired himself over an unrelated matter both local media outlets and Reuters have linked to a clandestine scheme awarding migrants visas in exchange for cash.

On Saturday, The Associated Press noted he had been hospitalized following an apparent sucide attempt.

"The minister, Wawrzyk, was laid off because of a totally different subject," Dzielski said.

He pointed out that those documents were cited by opposition politicians in the context of a heated election campaign.

Dzielski also said it's normal for diplomats to be asked to gather information on notable members of diaspora communities.

'A very marginal conversation'

"We are working very closely with them," he said. "It is obvious and natural, and it is an element of diplomatic workshops, that we provide and we build ourselves opinions about the quality of cooperation with particular actors."

He said Global Affairs has spoken to him about the allegations. "We had a very marginal conversation on this which reflects the level of seriousness of this topic," he said.

A NATO member, Poland has worked closely with Canada to help out its neighbour Ukraine ever since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.

Asked for comment, Global Affairs said in a media statement it "continues to work closely with security and intelligence community partners to assess the situation and identify next steps as appropriate."

The department said last month it had contacted Lukaszuk and that it took the responsibility of protecting Canadians from "transnational repression" very seriously.