Poilievre fires back at WestJet union after speaking on flight's PA system

Pierre Poilievre is accusing a union representing WestJet employees of "trying to silence freedom of speech" by demanding an apology from the company after the Conservative leader spoke on the PA system on a recent flight.

A video circulating online shows Poilievre making short remarks on a flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary Sunday night after the Conservative Party of Canada's convention.

Poilievre's campaign-style speech lasted for about 45 seconds and was met with laughter and cheers from passengers.

After the video began circulating, a WestJet spokesperson told CTV News that Poilievre's use of the PA was approved ahead of time but the final decision rested with the crew on board.

But a spokesperson for the union representing WestJet cabin crew said Wednesday it was "very disappointing" that the airline allowed a politician to use the PA system.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen in this screengrab making short remarks on a Sunday night WestJet flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary after the Conservative Party of Canada's convention. (Pierre Poilievre/Twitter)

"It is doubly disappointing that WestJet is now trying to assign blame on the cabin crew for this event. The cabin crew had no input into this decision," Alia Hussain, president of CUPE local 4070, said in a media statement.

"A plane's cabin crew should never be put in a position of having to take a political stance."

Hussain called on both WestJet and Poilievre to apologize to the crew.

But the Conservative leader shot back when asked about the union's statement on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Vancouver, Poilievre indicated he has no plans to apologize.

"I think that the union should apologize for trying to silence freedom of speech," he said, suggesting that the crew invited him to speak because they believe in his message.

"People on the plane were just delighted with my common sense remarks."

CEO says company will 'revisit' policy

Following the union's demand for an apology, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said the situation was not "unusual." He also said the company plans to review the policy that allowed Poilievre to speak on the PA system.

"This was not a political endorsement, nor should it be interpreted as such. We are non-partisan by nature and will revisit our policy on this," Hoesnbroech said on X, formerly Twitter.

Ian Lee, an associate professor of management at Carleton University, said it's critical for businesses to remain non-partisan.

"Governments have been regulating industry for a long time. And for that reason, businesses tend to be very, very careful about being non-partisan," said Lee.

He said the fact that the flight was filled with party faithful made it a unique situation and he expects WestJet will ensure it doesn't happen again.

"This was a one-off. It happened once coming out of a convention. And I think most reasonable people will say, 'I understand why that happened,"' he said.