Poilievre unveils critics list, pits Alberta MP Jasraj Singh Hallan against Chrystia Freeland

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has released his list of parliamentary critics. He's chosen Alberta Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan as the party's new finance critic, pitting him against Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Poilievre has appointed 52 critics and another 37 associate critics. But the list leaves out some very high-profile Conservatives, such as MP Ed Fast — who supported former Quebec premier Jean Charest for the leadership — and Michelle Rempel Garner, who served as leadership campaign co-chair for Patrick Brown.

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole also was left off the list.

Poilievre named Quebec Conservative MP Gérard Deltell as the party's environment critic. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault is also from Quebec.

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc will face off against Ontario MP, former leadership candidate and prominent social conservative Leslyn Lewis, who becomes the new infrastructure and communities critic.

Rob Moore, MP for the P.E.I. riding of Fundy Royal, has been named the new justice critic, pitting him against Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti. Defence Minister Anita Anand will do battle with new defence critic MP James Bezan.

The complete Conservative critic list

Digital Government — Ben Lobb

Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security — John Barlow

Canadian Heritage — Rachael Thomas

Crown-Indigenous Relations — Jamie Schmale

Finance and Middle Class Prosperity — Jasraj Singh Hallan

Employment, Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion — Tracy Gray

Environment and Climate Change — Gérard Deltell

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will have to contend with Quebec Conservative MP Gérard Deltell in the House of Commons. (Canadian Press photos)

Families, Children and Social Development — Michelle Ferreri

Federal Economic Development Agency for Eastern, Central and Southern Ontario — Lianne Rood

Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard — Clifford Small

Foreign Affairs — Michael Chong

Health — Stephen Ellis

Housing and Diversity and Inclusion — Scott Aitchison

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship — Tom Kmiec

Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (Associate, Crown-Indigenous Relations) — Eric Melillo

Innovation, Science and Industry — Rick Perkins

International Development — Garnett Genuis

International Trade — Kyle Seeback

Small Business Recovery and Growth — Brad Vis

Supply Chain Issues — Matt Jeneroux

Red Tape Reduction — Scot Davidson

Justice and Attorney General of Canada — Rob Moore

Civil Liberties — Marilyn Gladu

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention — Todd Doherty

Addictions — Laila Goodridge

Northern Affairs and Arctic Sovereignty; Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency — Bob Zimmer

Prairie Economic Development (Advisor to the Leader, Economy) — Pat Kelly

Pacific Economic Development — Tako van Popta

Sport; Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec — Richard Martel

National Defence — James Bezan

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc [right] will face off against Ontario Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis. (Canadian Press photos)

National Revenue — Adam Chambers

Natural Resources — Shannon Stubbs

Official Languages — Joel Godin

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency — Jake Stewart

Public Safety — Raquel Dancho

Public Services and Procurement — Kelly Block

Emergency Preparedness — Dane Lloyd

Rural Economic Development & Connectivity — Dan Mazier

Seniors — Anna Roberts

Tourism — Tony Baldinelli

Transport —Mark Strahl

Treasury Board — Stephanie Kusie

Veterans Affairs — Blake Richards

Women and Gender Equality and Youth — Karen Vecchio

Ethics and Accountable Government — Michael Barrett

Infrastructure and Communities — Leslyn Lewis

Labour — Chris Lewis

Indigenous Services — Gary Vidal

Pan-Canadian Trade and Competition — Ryan Williams

Hunting, Fishing and Conservation —Blaine Calkins

Democratic Reform — Michael Cooper

Associate critics

Associate Finance and Middle Class Prosperity (Tax Reform) — Philip Lawrence

Associate Finance and Middle Class Prosperity (Affordable Government) — Marty Morantz

Associate Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard (Recreational and West Coast) — Mel Arnold

Associate National Defence (Recruitment and Retention) — Shelby Kramp-Neuman

Associate Natural Resources (Nuclear) — Corey Tochor

Associate Women and Gender Equality and Youth — Dominique Vien

Associate Agriculture — Richard Lehoux

Associate Agriculture —Warren Steinley

Associate Canadian Heritage — Kevin Waugh

Associate Environment and Climate Change — Robert Kitchen

Associate Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship —Brad Redekopp

Associate Indigenous Services — Larry Brock

Associate Labour — Rosemarie Falk

Associate Ethics and Accountable Government — Jacques Gourde

Associate Veterans Affairs — Fraser Tolmie

Associate Transport — Dan Muys

Associate Public Safety — Doug Shipley

Associate Official Languages — Bernard Généreux

Associate International Trade (Adviser to the Leader, Canada/U.S. Relations) — Randy Hoback

Associate Justice and Attorney General — Frank Caputo

Chair, Public Accounts — John Williamson

Chair, Government Operations and Estimates — Kelly McCauley

Chair, Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics — John Brassard

House leadership team

Last month, Poilievre unveiled his Commons leadership team — a nine-member group that includes two LGBT MPs and one of the few persons of colour in the Conservative caucus.

Ontario MP Melissa Lantsman, a lesbian, and Alberta MP Tim Uppal, who is South Asian, now serve as Poilievre's deputy leaders. Both supported him in the leadership race.

Since her election last year, Lantsman, a former political staffer, lobbyist and CBC commentator, has been a fierce critic of the government's handling of the COVID-19 file.

Uppal, who represents Edmonton in the Commons, served as minister of state for democratic reform and later as minister of state for multiculturalism in former prime minister Stephen Harper's government.

Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who was also a strong supporter of Poilievre during the leadership contest, was named opposition House leader.