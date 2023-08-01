Poilievre fires back at Trudeau, says housing is a federal responsibility

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre fired back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion that housing is not a primary federal responsibility, laying the blame for the housing crisis squarely at the Liberal government's feet.

At an announcement in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, Trudeau said that housing is not a "primary federal responsibility," but something the federal government "can and must help with."

"That's funny because eight years ago he promised he was going to lower housing costs," said Poilievre, at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

"No wonder he wants to wash his hands of his horrendous and unprecedented record."

The prime minister was in Hamilton to announce his government would work with the city to build and repair 214 homes at a joint cost of $64 million.

Since becoming leader of the Conservatives, Poilievre has attacked the Liberal government over efforts to rein in the cost of living, with housing becoming a major sticking point as prices continue to rise.

He pointed out that the federal government is responsible for policies that affect housing, like immigration, infrastructure and taxes, and certain institutions, like the federal Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

"All these things are federal, yet the federal prime minister claims he has nothing to do with it whatsoever," he said.

Poilievre offered some of a Conservative government's plan to help solve the housing crisis, saying he would require cities to give out more building permits, require approved transit stations be surrounded by high-density housing and sell off federal buildings and land to build housing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a visit to an apartment complex under construction in Hamilton, Ont., Monday, July 31, 2023. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

At the press conference on Tuesday, Poilievre also responded to Trudeau's pointed remarks that the Conservative leader is trying to scare people for votes.

On Monday, Trudeau said the Conservative leader's only plan to combat the high cost of living is to stoke Canadians' fears, encourage their anger and promise to cut programs that help make their lives better.

"His answer to everything is cuts and be angry," said Trudeau.

"That's not Canada. That's not how we build a stronger future. That's not how we've gotten through the challenging times we've had in the past."

Poilievre brushed off the prime minister's comments, saying Canadians would be angry whether or not he brought up these cost of living issues.

"Justin Trudeau is upset that I am saying things are broken. Maybe he should stop breaking them," he said.