Poilievre calls on RCMP to investigate rape threat against his wife

Warning: This story contains sexually graphic details that may be disturbing to readers

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has denounced comments from far-right political commentator Jeremy MacKenzie — who made a threat of sexual violence directed at Poilievre's wife, Anaida Poilievre.

Poilievre says his office has contacted law enforcement about the comments.

Jeremy MacKenzie, the leader of the Canadian far-right group Diagolon, made the threats over the weekend in a stream on the social media app Telegram while speaking with a guest, Alex Vriend.

"Let's rape her," MacKenzie said. "It's not really a sex thing. It's like we just want to show people that we can do things to you if we want to. It's a power move."

MacKenzie made several racist and derogatory remarks about Anaida Poilievre's Venezuelan background in the stream.

Anaida Poilievre was born in Venezuela and grew up in Montreal. Pierre and Anaida married in 2017 and have two children. Pierre Poilievre was elected Conservative leader earlier this month and Anaida Poilievre works as a political staffer on Parliament Hill.

In a statement posted to Twitter Monday, Poilievre said his office has contacted the RCMP about the comments.

"My office has referred these comments to the RCMP to assess whether criminal charges should be laid," he said in the statement.

Jenni Byrne, the head of Poilievre's transition team, told CBC News she called the RCMP on Saturday after she was made aware of the threat. Byrne said she'll be meeting with the Mounties this afternoon to discuss the situation.

The RCMP has not yet responded to an inquiry from CBC News about whether they're investigating MacKenzie's comments.

"These men are dirtbags," Poilievre said in the statement. "Frankly, like most Canadians, until about a month ago I had never heard of Diagolon and these losers. They are all odious.

"This kind of garbage has no place in Canada. No one should face this abuse.

"People can attack my politics, they can call me names, they can protest my ideas and what I stand for. But threatening my wife and family is appalling and I will not tolerate it. Leave my family alone."

Politicians, journalists and other public figures — especially women and people of colour — have been facing an increase in acts of harassment and threats in recent months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced threats and hatred in response to a reporter's question Monday. He didn't mention Poilievre specifically.

"No one should ever be subject to threats of violence or the kind of hatred that we've seen increasingly in the public discourse, in the public sphere," Trudeau told a news conference.

"It's important that we all stand up and condemn that, and we all look for ways to ensure that everyone feels safe in this country."

Who is Jeremy MacKenzie?

MacKenzie has attracted attention for his support of the anti-vaccine mandate convoy protest which occupied Ottawa earlier this year, and for his leadership of far-right group Diagolon.

An Instagram account bearing MacKenzie's name describes him as a "Sub-Standard podcaster, Sit-down comedian Super Villain, Sardonic Emperor of Diagolon, Very Scary."

The Saskatchewan RCMP charged MacKenzie in July with assault, pointing a firearm, using a restricted weapon in a careless manner and mischief. Nova Scotia RCMP charged MacKenzie with 13 gun-related charges in June.

MacKenzie was photographed shaking hands with Poilievre earlier this year but The National Post reports MacKenzie may have staged the photo to make Poilievre look bad.