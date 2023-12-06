Poilievre says Conservatives will table thousands of amendments to keep Parliament sitting over Christmas

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday his MPs are prepared to make "thousands of amendments" to legislation to keep Parliament sitting over Christmas if the Liberal government doesn't scrap its carbon tax.

"You will have no rest until the tax is gone," Poilievre said in a message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs from the governing party.

The threat comes after senators appointed by Trudeau amended part of a Conservative private member's bill, C-234, that would have delivered a carbon tax carve-out to some farmers.

WATCH: Trudeau 'will have no rest' until carbon tax is gone, Poilievre says: Trudeau 'will have no rest' until carbon tax is gone, Poilievre says Duration 0:37 Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre vows to delay the holiday break for the House of Commons over the carbon tax, saying he's ready to force round-the-clock votes on scores of amendments until the Liberals act.

Progressive Sen. Pierre Dalphond's amendment, passed by a 40-39 vote, keeps the carbon tax exemption for grain drying but deletes the section that provided tax relief for heating barns and greenhouses.

The Tory bill deals with natural gas and propane — other farm fuels like diesel and gasoline are already exempt under the Liberal tax regime. Farmers are also eligible for a carbon rebate.

The Progressive Senate Group is composed of former Liberal senators and more recent Trudeau appointees. Poilievre alleged that Trudeau lobbied his Senate picks to pass the amendment, which threatens the bill's future.

The legislation has already passed the House of Commons, but Conservatives, farmers and their lobbyists fear if a Senate-amended bill is sent back to the Commons, it'll languish and die on the order paper or be defeated under Liberal pressure.

Under parliamentary rules, Senate amendments must go back to the Commons before a bill can become law.

"I've got news for Justin Trudeau," Poilievre said in a morning address to the Conservative caucus. "You've ruined Christmas for Canadians. Common-sense Conservatives are going to ruin your vacation as well. We're going to put in thousands of amendments at committee and in the House of Commons, forcing all-night, round-the-clock voting to block your $20 billion of inflationary spending and your economically destructive plans until you agree to our demand: take the tax off farmers, First Nations and families."

That's a threat to hold up the government's fall economic statement, which calls for $20.8 billion more in spending over the next six years.

House Leader calls ultimatum 'completely irresponsible'

Poilievre did not specify if his demand is for the government to dismantle the entire carbon tax plan, which is the centrepiece of the government's climate change plan, or just the provisions that relate to farmers, First Nations (chiefs in Ontario are challenging the legality of the program) and home-heating fuels.

Government House Leader Karina Gould said Poilievre's actions are "completely irresponsible."

"What Mr. Poilievre is doing right now is not leadership," she said. "It will affect Canadians, because what he is doing is putting thousands of amendments on notice for things like the sustainable jobs act — that's an 11-page bill. His party has put almost 20,000 amendments on there. He is not in a serious position. He is reckless."

Gould said Poilievre is a "bully."

"Canadians should see him for who he is. This is not about responsible leadership, this is about playing games. Because at the end of the day, politics is a game for him and it's about his own personal aggrandizement."