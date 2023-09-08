Peter MacKay calls for unity ahead of Poilievre's speech to Conservative convention

Former Conservative leadership contender Peter MacKay said Friday the party has a shot at defeating the governing Liberals if it stays united between now and the next election.

MacKay, the former leader of the now-defunct Progressive Conservative Party of Canada, is more politically moderate than Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre but they have a common opponent: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said the party shouldn't splinter or allow certain factions to threaten its electoral fortunes.

"If you remember nothing else that I've said here today, remember this: in order to build a united Canada we must remain united as a Conservative party," MacKay said to polite applause from the roughly 2,500 delegates on hand in Quebec City for the party's policy convention.

"Canada, it's time. It's time to turn the page. It's time to undo the damage the current Liberal government has inflicted on Canadians now for the past eight years."

Poilievre will deliver a highly anticipated speech to the convention tonight. CBCNews.ca will carry his remarks live, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Poilievre speaks at Conservative convention Live in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech at the party's convention in Quebec City.

The party already suffered a split in 2019 when former Conservative MP Maxime Bernier left it to start the People's Party of Canada.

Bernier's party did relatively well in the last election, capturing five per cent of the popular vote at a time when many Canadians questioned government policies related to the pandemic. That performance likely cost the Conservatives some seats in 2021 campaign.

The party is determined to crush the upstart PPC while also wooing the swing voters who will decide the next election.

"I've been to a lot of Conservative conventions over my lifetime," MacKay said. "But I must say I have never been at a gathering where there's so much optimism, so much purpose, so much confidence. I believe Pierre Poilievre will be the next prime minister of Canada."

It doesn't appear there is any immediate threat to party unity.

Poilievre easily won the leadership election last year after trouncing his main opponent, the more moderate Jean Charest.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre waves as he enters a caucus meeting prior to the Conservative convention in Quebec City on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

On Friday, convention delegates also defeated an effort led by social conservatives to change the party's constitution and overhaul the candidate nomination process.

Anti-abortion activists wanted a change after the party parachuted a candidate hand-picked by party brass into a recent federal byelection in the Ontario riding of Oxford.

A local social conservative sought the nomination. Poilievre's team wanted Arpan Khanna instead.

Khanna, who has been tasked with ethnic outreach for the party, narrowly defeated his Liberal challenger in a historically safe Tory seat.

"Pierre Poilievre always talks about getting rid of the gatekeepers, yet there's a lot of gatekeeping around the nomination process. We want to fulfil his talking point when it comes to democratically nominating and electing candidates," said Alissa Golob, co-founder of RightNow, an anti-abortion group.

VIDEO | What's up with Pierre Poilievre's new look? What's up with Pierre Poilievre's new look? Duration 2:01 Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has ditched the glasses and started wearing more casual clothes in a bid to widen his appeal to voters.

She said a closed-door discussion Friday of the proposed constitutional amendment was "very questionable to say the least." She said the presiding chair refused to release the final vote tally on the change her group and others wanted.

Anti-abortion activists sought to give local electoral district associations (EDAs) the power to veto a nomination decision taken by the party's national council or leader.

"There's a lot of Ottawa telling members what we should or shouldn't be thinking. It makes this whole convention a bit of a facade. If we're not actually going to have a say for real, what's the point of coming here?" Golob said.

Golob said she still feels welcome in the Conservative fold because most of the party's MPs are anti-abortion. She said she simply objects to efforts to suppress the nomination of "so-con" candidates.

"I think people within the office of [the leader of the Official Opposition] like to have a lot of control," she said.

Poilievre has said a government led by him wouldn't introduce legislation on abortion. Golob said activists like her won't give up their fight to curb the practice.

The group wants a ban on late-term and sex-selective abortions if there's a Conservative victory in the next election.