Poilievre tells Trudeau to 'butt out' on New Brunswick's policy on LGBTQ students

Pierre Poilievre said the prime minister has no business weighing in on New Brunswick's Policy 713 on LGBTQ students, even as the federal Conservative leader called on Justin Trudeau to "let parents raise kids."

The policy was designed to protect LGBTQ students in schools. But earlier this year, New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government made changes that, in part, will no longer require teachers to use the chosen names and pronouns of transgender or non-binary students under 16 without parental consent.

At a Tuesday event in Moncton critiquing carbon taxation and the cost of living, Poilievre was asked whether he stands with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on the changes to Policy 713. He called it "provincial policy."

"I know that Justin Trudeau has butted into that. The prime minister has no business in decisions that should rest with provinces and parents," he said.

"So my message to Justin Trudeau is, 'Butt out and let provinces run schools and let parents raise kids.'"

Turmoil in Higgs government

The changes on Policy 713 prompted backlash from within Higgs's own cabinet, including numerous resignations by ministers who objected to his leadership style. On Tuesday morning, Higgs shuffled his cabinet to replace two ministers who voted against him on a resolution calling for more consultations on the school gender-identity policy.

Trudeau weighed in on the policy at a Pride event in Toronto about three weeks ago, saying "right now, trans kids in New Brunswick are being told they don't have the right to be their true selves, that they need to ask permission."

"Trans kids need to feel safe, not targeted by politicians," said Trudeau. "We need to stand against this."