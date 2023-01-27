Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·New

Conservatives would keep Liberal health-care deal: Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said a government led by him would keep in place the Liberal government's recently proposed health-care deal with the provinces.

Opposition leader says a Conservative government would spend more on health care

Richard Raycraft · CBC News ·
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen speaking in the foyer of the House of Commons.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen holding a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Jan. 25, 2023. On Wednesday, Poilievre said he would maintain additional health-care spending that the Trudeau government proposed on Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said a government led by him would keep in place the Liberal government's recently proposed health-care deal with the provinces.

The deal, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday following a first ministers' meeting with the 13 premiers, includes $196.1 billion in health-care spending over the next decade — $46.2 billion of which is new spending.

The proposal comes after pressure from the premiers on the federal government for more health-care dollars.

The premiers have not accepted the offer yet, and the Council of the Federation chair, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, said Tuesday the proposal is "significantly less" money than what the premiers are looking for.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Poilievre said a future Conservative government under his leadership wouldn't reverse the additional health-care funding.

"Yesterday, [Trudeau] announced sums that are not adequate, according to the premiers, to fix the health-care damage that has emerged under eight years of Trudeau," Poilievre said in a media scrum.

"Obviously, a future Conservative government led by myself will keep in place these additional sums and honour the commitments made yesterday."

WATCH Poilievre says he would keep health-care funding proposed by Trudeau:

Poilievre says he would keep health-care funding proposed by Trudeau

1 hour ago
Duration 1:39
Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would 'keep in place' commitments made between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the provinces.

Poilievre added that his government would spend more on health care beyond the announced sums in the deal, and could fund the spending by cutting back in other areas.

When asked, he did not give a specific dollar amount of additional health-care spending under a Conservative government.

He did say a Conservative government could partially fund new health-care spending by eliminating consulting fees, referencing recent questions about the government's spending on management consulting firms.

Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company has received more than $100 million in government contracts over the last seven years.

While the federal funding in Trudeau's proposal comes with some conditions, such as improvements in provincial health-care data collection and usage, Poilievre did not say whether health-care spending from a Conservative government would come with conditions.

But he said he wants to work with provinces to fast-track credentialing for immigrants who are health-care professionals.

"A Conservative government will unleash the productive forces of our economy so there's more money available to support health care," Poilievre said.

"We will cut the waste and mismanagement in the federal government, including the high-priced consultants, so that more of your tax dollar goes to the emergency room and to treating your family."

With files from John Paul Tasker.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now