Hamas determined to maximize Israeli and Palestinian deaths, Poilievre says

Asked if Israel should be doing more to protect the innocent caught in the path of its military operation in Gaza, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the Hamas "death cult" is the one maximizing the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians.

Poilievre's comments on Friday followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks earlier this week calling on Israel to "exercise maximum restraint'" in its war against Hamas, a designated terrorist entity in Canada.

In response, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas is the one deliberately targeting civilians. Netanyahu did concede in an interview with CBS News Thursday that the Israeli military's efforts to minimize civilian casualties to date have not been "successful."

"[Hamas] is a terrorist death cult that is determined to maximize the death and suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis," Poilievre told reporters Friday. "Hamas is in violation of international law by using human shields and by using hospitals in order to shelter its terrorists in the middle of a war that it started."

WATCH: Poilievre says Hamas is bent on maximizing 'death and suffering' Poilievre says Hamas is 'determined to maximize' death and suffering Duration 1:17 Featured Video Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, asked about civilian deaths in Gaza, said Israel has the right to defend itself and Hamas is 'in violation of international law by using human shields.'

"Our view is that Israel has the right to defend itself in accordance with international law," Poilievre added, echoing the Liberal government's position.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed around 1,200 people and wounded thousands more. Hamas also kidnapped and is believed to be holding roughly 200 hostages.

Israel declared war on Hamas in response, laying siege to Gaza, dropping thousands of bombs and launching a ground operation in the heart of Gaza City. The Hamas-run Gaza health authority said Friday that Israeli airstrikes have so far killed more than 12,000 people, including 5,000 children.

At a press conference in San Francisco Friday, Trudeau said he repeated his call for Israel to exercise maximum restraint when he spoke with Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday.

"Canada is concerned about the number of civilian casualties in Gaza," Trudeau told reporters Friday, adding that the deaths of women and children in Gaza are impeding Israel's ability to see a long-term, stable two-state solution.

"Supporting the people of Israel means making sure that there is a future in which there is a strong, viable Jewish state of Israel alongside a strong, viable state of Palestinians," said Trudeau. "That will be Canada's continued focus."

WATCH: Trudeau reacts to criticism from Netanyahu Trudeau is asked about Netanyahu's rebuke Duration 2:05 Featured Video Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the loss of civilian lives in Gaza is heartbreaking and is impeding Israel's ability to see a 'long-term, stable' two-state solution.

Trudeau has condemned Hamas and its actions throughout this conflict.

While Trudeau sharpened his language this week regarding Israel's conduct in this war, the prime minister has stopped short of formally calling for a ceasefire.

The Liberal government and the opposition Conservatives have both called for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach Gazans.

The Bloc Québécois and the NDP, however, are both calling for an immediate ceasefire and want the Liberal government to do the same.

NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice's sponsored e-petition calling on Canada to demand an immediate ceasefire in the "Israel-Palestine conflict" has now garnered more than 260,000 signatures — the most signatures on an e-petition since at least 2015.