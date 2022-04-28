Conservative leadership contender Pierre Poilievre promised Thursday he'd spike the Bank of Canada's proposal to offer a digital currency, saying this sort of financial instrument should be left to the private sector.

Poilievre has emerged as a fierce critic of Canada's central bank. He's tried to link decades-high inflation to its COVID-era policy of quantitative easing, recently slamming the institution as "financially illiterate."

Polieve said, if elected, he'd extend the auditor general's authority to include the Bank of Canada and he would push for a review of its pandemic policies.

"Justin Trudeau has threatened the Bank of Canada's independence with a half-trillion dollars of deficits that required the central bank to print money and cause inflation," Poilievre said.

"That's 'Justinflation,'" he said, using his gag name for inflation rates under the Liberal government. "I will end it, by restoring central bank independence, mandating an independent audit of all the money printing and stopping the risky central bank digital currency."

State-back crypto akin ot nationalization, Poilievre campaign says

Poilievre is a big proponent of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. He has suggested that Canadians can "opt out" of inflation by pouring money into these investments, and he doesn't want the Bank of Canada to offer a competing product.

Bitcoin has had a volatile run in recent months as central banks have increased interest rates to tackle pandemic-driven inflation, making speculative investments less attractive. The price of bitcoin has dropped some 40 per cent since its November 2021 high.

In this environment, the central bank has been studying the viability of creating its own digital currency — digital tokens, similar to cryptocurrency, that would be pegged to the value of the Canadian dollar.

Central banks around the world are concerned that the explosive growth of bitcoin could destabilize the existing financial system.

An advertisement for bitcoin is displayed on a street in Hong Kong on Feb. 17, 2022. (Kin Cheung/AP Photo)

In response, a number of banks are proposing government-backed digital currencies that are issued and regulated by the country's monetary authority — a product that could offer the convenience of crypto with the full faith and backing of the government that issued them.

The European Union and China have already signalled digital currencies will be launched in their respective jurisdictions.

Carolyn Rogers, the senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, told MPs at the Commons finance committee Monday that the central bank is in the "development stage" of its digital currency, though a decision on whether to press ahead will ultimately lie with the government.

"We view our job as to be ready, to have done the work ahead of time, so that if we decide that a central bank digital currency is something that would benefit Canadians, that we're ready to provide it," Rogers said.

LISTEN | The Front Burner podcast looks at the momentum behind the Poilievre campaign:

Front Burner 35:28 Inside a Pierre Poilievre Conservative leadership rally It's still early in the Conservative leadership race, but candidate Pierre Poilievre seems to have momentum. He's drawing big crowds at rallies across the country with promises to make Canada "the freest country on Earth." Front Burner producer Allie Jaynes introduces you to some of the people who attended a Toronto event last week, and CBC Politics senior reporter Catherine Cullen gives context around those crowds and how Poilievre's brand of populism compares to past candidates. 35:28

Speaking to reporters outside the Bank of Canada headquarters in Ottawa Thursday, Poilievre said a digital currency would turn the central bank into a competitor with commercial banks as Canadians could park their deposits with the government-run institution.

According to a policy backgrounder supplied to reporters, the Poilievre campaign is concerned that a push to "nationalize" deposits would lead to "politicized banking."

The backgrounder suggests a deposit-accepting central bank would be akin to a state-run bank and politicians could "bestow blessings on voters" and "begin making election promises of more generous interest rates for depositors or other benefits."

Poilievre wants federal watchdog to audit central bank

Poilievre also said, if elected, he'd adopt Conservative MP Andrew Scheer's private member's bill, which would empower the auditor general to audit the Bank of Canada. The central bank is currently exempt from this sort of oversight.

However, the Bank of Canada is already audited by two separate outside firms — currently KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — each year.

At least one expert, Kevin Page, the former parliamentary budget officer, has said the auditor general does not have the capacity to audit the central bank.

Historically, the Bank of Canada has been an institution free of political influence, so it could use monetary policy instruments to pursue price stability or an inflation target.

While the government of the day cannot direct this independent officer of Parliament to study a particular thing, Poilievre said the AG "must investigate whether the Trudeau government interfered with the Bank of Canada's independence" during the pandemic "by using $400 billion of newly printed money to fund its deficits."

As a number of other central banks did during the Great Recession of 2008-09, the Bank of Canada has embraced quantitative easing over the past two years to boost lending and spending during a time of financial panic. That policy ended in October 2021.