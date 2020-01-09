Skip to Main Content
PM to speak to media following Iran's admission its military shot down Flight PS752

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak to the public following the Iranian government's announcement that it "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed this week and killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians.

176 people died in crash, including 57 Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference to update Canadians on the latest from the Iran plane crash. 0:00

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the public following the Iranian government's announcement that it "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed this week and killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians.

Trudeau will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. and CBC News will stream it live.

The plane crashed Wednesday just minutes after it took off from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport and only hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile strike on two military bases housing U.S. and Canadian troops.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that an investigation by the Iranian military found that the missiles that caused the downing of the plane were fired due to "human error."

The admission from the Iranian government marks a significant reversal from the Iranians. On Thursday, an official with the country's Civil Aviation Organization was quoted as saying it was "impossible" that a missile hit the Ukranian plane in response to Trudeau saying that intelligence indicated the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile.

