This season is about 'taking care of each other,' Trudeau says in annual Christmas message

In his annual Christmas address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today encouraged Canadians to show compassion toward one another during the holiday season and into the new year.

Trudeau said the Christmas holiday is about showing love for those around us.

Trudeau said the Christmas holiday is about showing love for those around us.

Trudeau praised members of the Canadian military on duty in Canada and abroad — and managed to sneak in a reference to the Liberal Party's recent campaign slogan when he urged Canadians to "move forward together" in the new year.

Trudeau praised members of the Canadian military on duty in Canada and abroad — and managed to sneak in a reference to the Liberal Party's recent campaign slogan when he urged Canadians to "move forward together" in the new year.

Read the prime minister's full statement below.

The Prime Minister's Christmas Message

"Merry Christmas, Canada!

"Today, our family joins Christians everywhere to celebrate the birth of Christ.

"This time of year is full of joy, light and traditions, whether it's wrapping gifts, choosing the perfect tree, or keeping the roof clear for the reindeer.

"Some of us are getting together with the whole family. Others are sharing a table with friends. Maybe you're keeping the kids entertained in the snow or taking it easy and catching up with loved ones.

"Whatever we're doing, Christmas is a time to celebrate Christ's message of compassion and show people we love them.

"It's the season for giving and for giving back, from supporting folks in need in our communities to reaching out to neighbours who might be alone for the holidays.

"We're especially thinking of our service members here in Canada and overseas who give so much to our country. Thank you for everything you do.

"You know, one of the greatest holiday traditions is taking care of each other and it's something Canadians do all year round.

"Rain or shine or snow, we show up for each other, because that's who we are.

"So today, let's come together and let's move forward together in the new year.

"From our family to yours, Merry Christmas."