Plane carrying Canadians who left China amid coronavirus outbreak lands at CFB Trenton

A plane chartered by the Canadian government carrying people who wanted out of Wuhan, China, amid a coronavirus outbreak has landed at CFB Trenton in Ontario.

The plane, which had 176 passengers on board, left Wuhan on Thursday. It arrived in Vancouver around 9 p.m. PT for a refuelling stop before carrying on to the Ontario military base.

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old from L'Ascension, Que., told The Canadian Press that the stretch from Wuhan to Vancouver had been "pretty long" but that most everyone on the plane slept through much of the flight.

Passengers who returned on the flight out of Wuhan will spend 14 days under quarantine at the military base to see if they develop symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

"I think I'm going to sleep for 20 hours straight," Larouche said, noting that the last few days have been stressful.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there was a "small number of no-shows" at the airport in China as some people had changed their minds about leaving.

A group of about 50 Canadian passengers who wanted to leave Wuhan were allowed on a U.S. government flight. Those passengers were taken to Vancouver.

From there, passengers are to be transferred to a Canadian chartered flight that will transport them to CFB Trenton, where they will be housed under quarantine.

Public health officials say the overall risk to people in Canada from the novel coronavirus is low.

