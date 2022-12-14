Pierre Poilievre mixes sharp criticism with call to inspire 'hope' in pre-holiday caucus address

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told caucus members Wednesday that Conservatives must pair a message of hope with pointed critiques of the government.

Appearing before Conservative MPs and senators in Ottawa — who are preparing to return home for the Christmas break — Poilievre used the opportunity to deliver a speech that was full of attacks on the government but also sketched a series of Conservative policy proposals.

"It's true that people are hurting, but it's our job as the Official Opposition to turn that hurt into hope, to inspire people that a real improvement in their lives is possible," he said in a speech that was open to the media.

Delivering slightly different speeches, first in French and then in English, Poilievre denounced in rapid succession Liberal government policies on energy, housing and management of the health-care system.

He said a Conservative government would work with provinces to solve health-care worker staffing shortages by recognizing more foreign training credentials.

"It boils my blood to sit in a waiting room with my daughter, who's caught from time to time a migraine headache, while she waits and waits along with the other little children because of doctor shortages," Poilievre said.

The Conservative leader lamented the high cost of living, noting many Canadians were struggling with food security and would be paying more for Christmas dinners this year.

Caucus members responded enthusiastically to his message on firearms, which became a major issue in recent weeks when the government introduced controversial amendments to its gun control legislation.

"Instead of targeting hunters by banning their hunting rifles, we will target real criminals by upping consequences for repeat offenders, reducing crime while maintaining the tradition of hunting in this country," he said in French.

Parliament likely to start winter break today: government House leader

Offering a refrain that is becoming increasingly frequent in his speeches, Poilievre compared his own "modest origins" — raised by two teachers after he was given up for adoption by a single mother — to other Canadians hoping to build a good life for themselves in this country through hard work.

"This is the spirit of Canada," he said.

"Our job is always to stand on the side of the common people, their paycheques, their savings, their homes, their country."

Parliament is expected to end its current sitting soon and MPs will return to their constituencies, likely until the end of January.

"I think today is likely to be the day," said government House leader Mark Holland before the Liberals' caucus meeting Wednesday.

It will wrap up the first stage of Poilievre's tenure as the leader of the Conservative party.

Just over three months since he won a landslide victory in the leadership race, his leadership received its first small test earlier this week in a byelection in Mississauga-Lakeshore. The Conservatives roughly maintained their vote share from 2021, while the Liberals retained control of the seat. The NDP vote share was cut roughly in half from the last election.

The result of the single, limited election was hailed by Liberals, but downplayed by both Conservatives and New Democrats.

"One result in one byelection that for three decades has been Liberal is not really going to inform my decision around the future of our movement or our party," said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh before question period on Tuesday.

"We knew already that this riding was one strongly in support of the Liberals, so it's not necessarily negative for us," Conservative Quebec MP Joël Godin told reporters Wednesday.

The new Liberal MP-elect Charles Sousa attended caucus Wednesday, stopping to thank his new constituents for their support. He said the byelection's low turnout can be attributed to voter fatigue after provincial and municipal elections.

He also waded into the ongoing debate over health-care funding between provinces and the federal government, saying he supports the government's position of asking provinces for assurances that new funding would go into health care.

Elsewhere on the Hill Wednesday, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet also spoke to caucus members, making the pitch for a strong Bloc to both hold the Liberals in check and advocate for Quebec.

"The best argument of the indépendantistes is named Justin Trudeau," he said in French.