CRTC calls on Canadian telecoms to do more to fight scammers

Canada's telecom regulator moved Monday to adopt a new weapon in the fight against phone scammers, calling on Canadian telecom companies to adopt a new technology that will make it easier to verify the origins of a call.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is giving Canada's telecom companies until Sept 30, 2020, to adopt STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens) technology.

Once that technology is adopted, it will allow users to view if the origins of calls they receive via a mobile phone or a voice over IP systems has been verified.While the new technology won't block calls from scammers or eliminate the problem, CRTC officials say it is one more tool in the fight against unwanted phone calls.

The CRTC's announcement comes as Canadians continue to be plagued by phone calls from scammers, some of them purporting to be government officials or police officers. When the person targeted checks their call display, the scammers have often spoofed the call to make it look like it is coming from the real government agency or police department.

Canada's major telecom companies are on track to meet a Dec. 19 deadline to implement technology that could eliminate many call from scammers by blocking calls with misformed ID numbers.

CRTC officials say 40 per cent of the complaints the CRTC receives about unwanted calls are about spoofing.

