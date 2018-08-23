The federal government is beginning the process of replacing its troubled Phoenix payroll system, a Treasury Board release announced Thursday.

The 2018 federal budget included $16 million to fund an exploration phase that's now underway, with government officials talking to companies interested in landing the contract to design a better payroll and human resources system for federal employees.

The exact value of a future contract is not yet known. It will need to be budgeted once this process is complete.

In the Treasury Board release, the government promises to take "an entirely different approach than the one that led to the implementation of Phoenix."

Federal employees would test the new system, it said, and be involved in all stages of its development and implementation, including training.

Officials hope to have a working prototype for a new system within months. But in the meantime, the Phoenix payroll system — which has underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all thousands of federal public servants — rolled out by the previous Conservative government still needs to be fixed.

No resources from that effort are being diverted to pay for this new procurement process. The stabilization of the Phoenix system is being "pursued relentlessly," according to the release.

Public servants demonstrate outside the cabinet retreat in Naniamo to draw attention to problems with the Phoenix payroll system. (CBC)

Protest outside cabinet retreat

Angry federal civil servants rallied outside the cabinet retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., on Wednesday, venting their frustration at what they see as the government's persistent inability to accurately and promptly pay its employees.

Chris Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, flew in from Ottawa to join the protest.

"For two and a half years this government has not paid public-sector workers properly. This government seems to have money for everything else, but yet they can't pay their employees on time.

"We have a message for the prime minister and his cabinet: you start showing respect to federal public-sector workers, or you will pay in October of 2019," he said, referencing the fixed date for the next federal election.

"We will make sure that we do to you what we did to the Conservatives in October of 2015."