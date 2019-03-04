Breaking
Jane Philpott resigns from cabinet
Jane Philpott, one of Justin Trudeau's most trusted ministers, has resigned from cabinet.
Treasury Board president quits position as Trudeau government's crisis deepens
Jane Philpott, one of Justin Trudeau's most trusted ministers, has resigned from cabinet as the Liberal government struggles with a scandal over the SNC-Lavalin affair.
"I must abide by my core values, my ethical responsibilities and constitutional obligations," she said in a statement.
"There can be a cost to acting on one's principles, but there is a bigger cost to abandoning them."
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.