Federal contracts poised to deliver 100 million vaccine doses annually for years

Federal COVID-19 vaccine contracts mean Canada should get enough doses to give two or three more mRNA shots to every Canadian, every year, until at least 2024.

But even as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now suggesting some Canadians get in line for their fourth doses, the World Health Organization is warning that "repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition" are not a sustainable plan to end the pandemic.

The WHO's vaccine technical committee said today vaccines need to become more effective at keeping up with emerging variants.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday there will be third and fourth booster doses available in this country if or when they're needed.

Contracts signed last year provide for delivery of up to 65 million doses from Pfizer and 35 million from Moderna this year, followed by 60 million from Pfizer and 35 million from Moderna in each of the next two years.

More than three in four Canadians already have their first two doses, and more than one in four already have a booster shot as Canadian health authorities try to cut off the Omicron variant.

The variant is breaking through the original vaccines but is mostly not causing serious illness, even in those with just the first two doses.