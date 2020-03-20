Conservative Party punts Karahalios from leadership race as Peterson drops out

Ontario conservative activist Jim Karahalios has been kicked out of the Conservative leadership race.

His name was taken off the list of approved candidates late Friday afternoon.

The move comes in response to a complaint lodged against him following a series of emails he sent to supporters lobbing inflammatory attacks against the campaign of one of his rivals.

Karahalios had accused Erin O'Toole's campaign chair Walied Soliman of advocating for the introduction of Islamic religious law, or Sharia, in Canada.

He based his assertion on an interview Soliman had given over 13 years go, in which he discussed Islamic legal rules on finance.

Formal complaints had been lodged with the party and an internal debate had been taking place for the last week about how it would respond.

Karahalios did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Peterson drops out

Earlier Friday, Alberta businessman Rick Peterson said he's dropping out of the race because the party won't extend the deadlines for the fees and signatures required to enter.

Candidates have until March 25 to pay $300,000 in fees and submit 3,000 signatures — a deadline the party is refusing to extend.

Peterson said his efforts to raise money and collect signatures have been "severely hampered" at a time when Canadians are being told to avoid in-person contact and when many are facing a financial crunch.

Rick Peterson addresses a federal Conservative leadership forum during the annual general meeting of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative party in Halifax on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Peterson is abandoning his bid to lead the federal Conservative party, citing the party's refusal to adjust eligibility rules in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"This afternoon I informed the Conservative Party's Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) that I will no longer be a leadership contestant," Peterson said in a statement.

"The decision by LEOC and National Council, the Party's governing body elected by members, flies in the face of common sense, decency and conservative values that I have worked to support as a 30-year member of this party."

Rusy Husny, another candidate, said he was calling off his campaign on Thursday for similar reasons.

Four candidates have met the threshold: Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole, Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis.

Two others, Rudy Husny and Marilyn Gladu, have also complained about the timelines. Husny said Thursday he was calling off his campaign as well, and Gladu has said she'll still try to meet the deadline.