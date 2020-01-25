Peter MacKay officially launches bid for Conservative leadership

Former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay formally launched his bid to replace Andrew Scheer on Saturday in his home province of Nova Scotia, where he first began his political career more than 20 years ago.

MacKay made the announcement in his former riding of Central Nova at the province's Museum of Industry.

"Over four years ago I stood in this very room with family and friends, including Prime Minister Harper and many of you who are here again today, and announced that I would be leaving politics," MacKay told supporters. "It was a tough decision."

MacKay also called attention to divisions within the Conservative Party and referenced his role in establishing the party in 2003, when he merged the Progressive Conservatives with Stephen Harper's Canadian Alliance.

"We've all lived through the realities of what can happen when Conservatives are not united. We know firsthand how important it is that we do our part not to divide ourselves, our party or our nation," MacKay said.

"If divided, we falter, we fail. And I've done my part and I've played my part in uniting the Conservative family into one big blue tent."

Mackay revealed his intention to enter the leadership race Jan. 15 with a four-word tweet, putting to rest months of rumours about whether he would run for the party's top job.

Mackay's announcement comes on the heels of Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre abruptly exiting the race on Thursday and former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose revealing Wednesday she would not run.

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest also pulled out of the race earlier in the week.

MacKay has enlisted former Conservative MP Alex Nuttall as his campaign manager, who previously helped Maxime Bernier organize his bid for the Conservative leadership race in 2017.

Before Saturday's announcement, MacKay had already garnered support from a bevy of current and former Conservative MPs and prominent provincial politicians.

MacKay and MP Marilyn Gladu are the most prominent Conservatives to formally announce leadership runs, though MP Erin O'Toole is expected to launch his bid Monday.