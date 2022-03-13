Skip to Main Content
Peter MacKay rules out run for Conservative leadership

Peter MacKay said he will not seek the leadership of the Conservative party when one is chosen this September. MacKay announced the news in a video message posted to social media on Saturday, saying he came to the decision after consulting with friends, colleagues and family.

Former cabinet minister says he's still paying off debt from 2020 race

Peter MacKay speaks during a debate in Toronto in June 2020. MacKay, who placed second to former leader Erin O'Toole in the Conservative party leadership race in 2020, says he will not run again this September. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

The cabinet minister in former prime minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government placed second to former leader Erin O'Toole in 2020, and noted in the video that he's still paying off debt from that contest.

MacKay was also leader of the Progressive Conservatives when the party merged with the Canadian Alliance to form the Conservative Party of Canada.

Four candidates are in the race so far — Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, former 2020 leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis, Independent Ontario MPP Roman Barber and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

MacKay said he will continue to support interim leader Candice Bergen and will also support the eventual winner of the leadership vote.

