Trudeau drove a 'hard bargain' on new NAFTA talks, Mike Pence says

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence said today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stayed firm throughout tough negotiations to reach a new NAFTA deal.

Visiting Ottawa for talks with Trudeau on pushing ratification of the renegotiated trilateral trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, Pence called it a "historic opportunity" to strengthen economic ties between the countries.

"I want to assure the people of Canada that your prime minister drove a hard bargain, as did our president," he said before a closed-door meeting with Trudeau in his Parliament Hill office.

"But we believed it could be a win-win-win agreement and we think the USMCA, which will be the largest trade deal in the history of the U.S., will create jobs and opportunities in our country, it will support growth in Canada and Mexico and all across North America."

For Trudeau, who has taken heavy criticism from opposition MPs over how the negotiations were handled, Pence's expression of support was timely.

In the House of Commons Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused Trudeau of bowing to President Donald Trump's demands and letting the U.S. dominate the trade talks.

"President Trump is in command and, thanks to the prime minister, Canada is a mere onlooker," he said. "Why is the prime minister so proud of this historic humiliation?"

Legislation to ratify the new NAFTA was tabled in the House of Commons Wednesday, but MPs are running out of time before the parliamentary session ends and the parties kick into pre-election mode.

In Washington, debate continues in Congress over the final agreement. Pence said he hopes it will be ratified in July.

Talks today between Pence and Trudeau also will focus on the crisis in Venezuela, the two Canadians detained in China and the backsliding of abortion rights in some U.S. states.