Trudeau and Pelosi place bet on NBA championship

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have placed a friendly wager over which team will win the National Basketball Association championship — the Toronto Raptors or the Golden State Warriors.

The winner gets a selection of delicacies from the loser's home region.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, if the Raptors win, Trudeau gets a basket of goodies from Pelosi's home state: Ghirardelli chocolate from San Francisco, California wine and a selection of almonds and walnuts.

"The Raptors are making history and they aren't done yet. We're going all the way, Canada. Ghirardelli chocolates and a glass of California wine are going to pair nicely with the Raptors' first NBA title," said Prime Minister Trudeau.

If Oakland's Golden State Warriors win, Pelosi gets a basket of locally-made goods chosen from across Canada.

"The only thing sweeter than watching Golden State once again become world champions is doing so while enjoying a selection of Canada's finest," said Pelosi. "I am proud to be part of Dub Nation!"

The Raptors currently lead the best-of-seven series with the Golden State Warriors three games to one. Game five takes place tonight in Toronto.